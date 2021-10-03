CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight calendar: What's coming up

Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 6 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Searchlight:



Corpus Christi to Harrah’s Laughlin (Sep-29) (Charter)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history



Kids Cafe - Free Meals for Kids and Teens

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.



UNCE Master Gardeners

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Each month, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Master Gardeners provide regional gardening information and practices to Laughlin residents.



Eagle Mountain 2021 Reunion

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Explore all the happening events in Laughlin in 2021 with us that best suit your interest. Theatre tickets, comedy festival, music classes or any adventure events in Laughlin, we have got you all...



Tickets für Lewis Black Lewis Black

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Choose to escape the sun's rays while still enjoying the poolside fun by renting one of our cabanas at Tropicana Laughlin www.troplaughlin.com/amenity/pool

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

