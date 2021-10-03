Mexican Hat events coming soon

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Live events are coming to Mexican Hat.

These events are coming up in the Mexican Hat area:

Kayenta Chapter Planning Meeting Kayenta, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: US-163, Kayenta, AZ

This meeting will be in-person (15 Max) and through teleconference. Please follow all NN & CDC guidelines. Call for more info. 928-697-5520



Lessons from an Unknown Prospect Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th East, Bluff, UT 84512

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis

Intro to Dark Sky photography Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 Main Street, Bluff, UT 84512

Local photographer Paul Martini will share some of his secrets for taking pictures of the stars

Plein Air Painting Workshop Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bluff Road, Bluff, UT 84512

A plein air painting workshop with local artist Eileen Fjerstad

River Cane Flute Making Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 U.S. 191, Bluff, UT 84512

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum