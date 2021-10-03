CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Hat, UT

Mexican Hat events coming soon

Mexican Hat News Watch
 6 days ago

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Live events are coming to Mexican Hat.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mexican Hat area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwSzA_0cFqPQRz00

Kayenta Chapter Planning Meeting

Kayenta, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: US-163, Kayenta, AZ

This meeting will be in-person (15 Max) and through teleconference. Please follow all NN & CDC guidelines. Call for more info. 928-697-5520\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hopl7_0cFqPQRz00

Lessons from an Unknown Prospect

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th East, Bluff, UT 84512

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rFFH_0cFqPQRz00

Intro to Dark Sky photography

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 Main Street, Bluff, UT 84512

Local photographer Paul Martini will share some of his secrets for taking pictures of the stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3z5e_0cFqPQRz00

Plein Air Painting Workshop

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bluff Road, Bluff, UT 84512

A plein air painting workshop with local artist Eileen Fjerstad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNl35_0cFqPQRz00

River Cane Flute Making

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 U.S. 191, Bluff, UT 84512

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum

Mexican Hat, UT
ABOUT

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

