Creede calendar: What's coming up

(CREEDE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Creede calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Creede:

The Goddess Temple Café: Joyful Art & Storytelling – VIRTUAL RETREAT Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

Treat yourself to a cross-cultural weekend of storytelling, poetry, oracles, music, recipes and goddess stories in our virtual goddess temple cafe. Shakti morphs through time, shapeshifts from...

True Penitence Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 40G, Del Norte, CO

La Sportiva is proud to be a founding sponsor of the first annual True Penitence Climbing Festival in Penitente Canyon, CO. With games, climbing competitions, prizes and giveaways, La Sportiva...

Gaming Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO

For all ages. Enjoy video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect with all of your friends and family. Call (970) 264-2209 for more information.

Dave Mensch Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Creede, CO

MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass Player for Saving Abel Mike Smith ...

In-Person Choice Pass Sign Up Night - Lake City Lake City, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 614 Silver St, Lake City, CO

Attention 6th – 12th Grade Youth and Parents, The Choice Pass program is a grant funded incentive-based program that offers alternative activities, partners with community business to offer...