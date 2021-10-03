Wilsons events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMR47_0cFqPLHa00

Sunday School — Building on the Rock

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2510 W Courthouse Rd, Crewe, VA

Join us for our church service in the church sanctuary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqab7_0cFqPLHa00

Amelia Barter Town Farmers' Market

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 16601 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4 - 7 p.m. Location: 16501 Five Forks Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Mwy4_0cFqPLHa00

Department of Social Services Advisory Board Meeting

Dinwiddie County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

FOIA Public Notice Procurement Board of Supervisors Departments Online Payments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtjFJ_0cFqPLHa00

Amelia County's Homecoming Dance

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Amelia Day Festival brings you Amelia County's Homecoming Dance on Friday (Oct. 22) beginning just after the Amelia County High School Homecoming Football Game on the main stage and under the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DApP4_0cFqPLHa00

Farm Fall Festival

Kenbridge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Free Event Live Music by Last Chance Band, Hay Rides, Kids Area, Hay Maze, Farm Tours, Food will be available by Mercy Outreach Fellowship Church of Blackstone. Kid's crafts provided be St Lukes...

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Amelia Court House#Hay Rides#Farm Tours#Blackstone
