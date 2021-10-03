CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, IL

What’s up Bath: Local events calendar

Bath Post
Bath Post
 6 days ago

(BATH, IL) Bath has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bath area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hLhU_0cFqPJW800

Fall Festival

Petersburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15588 History Ln, Petersburg, IL

10 am - 4 pm Lincoln's New Salem 15588 History Lane Petersburg, IL 62675 217-632-4000 Suggested donation - $4 adult, $2, child $10 family Website

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaCBe_0cFqPJW800

Native Trails Winery - Spoon River Drive

Lewistown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11700 Co Rd 9, Lewistown, IL

Little Creek Alpacas will be at Native Trails Winery Oct. 2nd & 3rd from 9am-5pm and Oct. 9th & 10th from 9am-5pm for the famous fall Spoon River Drive. At our booth you'll find one of a kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpPOh_0cFqPJW800

Celebration Gathering

Browning, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

He was born October 13, 1936 in New Salem, the son of Raymond and Loretta Mae Sutlif. He married Lori Hines on October 8, 1997 in Springfield. He is survived by his wife Lori Cook of Browning...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Phci_0cFqPJW800

Auction : Firearms, Ammo, Farm/Lawn & Garden. Havana, Illinois IL

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 306 W Main St, Havana, IL

This auction has Guns, Ammo, and Farm and Lawn & Garden items! More items will be coming soon! If you have something you would like to add, Please call Tony at 309-696-4312!All firearm transfer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2tC8_0cFqPJW800

R (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Astoria/VIT

Astoria, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Astoria/VIT (Astoria, IL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] (Woodhull, IL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhull, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Astoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bath, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Lewistown, IL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#New Salem#Live Events#Il Rrb Bath#Sun Oct 10#Il Little Creek Alpacas#Guns Ammo#Farm And Lawn Garden#The Astoria Vit Lrb
Bath Post

Bath Post

Bath, IL
9
Followers
264
Post
374
Views
ABOUT

With Bath Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy