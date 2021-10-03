CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manila calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Live events are coming to Manila.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Db5G_0cFqPGrx00

40 over 40 - Exhibition and Celebration- Hosted by Urban Tulip

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

40 over 40 Exhibition and Celebration Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 Time: 6 P.M - 9 P.M Portrait Showcase of local Women over 40, intended to disrupt and transform the way we are viewed by media...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zVmH_0cFqPGrx00

Haunted Hideaway (1)

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2550 W 500 N, Vernal, UT

Your child will delight in creating their own Haunted Hideaway World in our mini Camp! Ages 6-12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CA2gS_0cFqPGrx00

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 N 900 W, Vernal, UT

Friends Against Family Violence (FAFV) is pleased to announce our second annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk! To be held on Tuesday, October 12 at Ashley Valley Community Park. Registration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOt79_0cFqPGrx00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1205 U.S. Highway 191, US-40, Vernal, UT

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ESFx_0cFqPGrx00

WOMEN ONLY Rifle Elk Hunt

Tridell, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

ALL WOMEN HUNT! Melissa Richards with Lickity Split Outfitters will be guiding 6 lucky women out to hunt either bull or cow on private land! ONLY $1875 includes guide and lodging!

ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

