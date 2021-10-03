Live events coming up in La Barge

(LA BARGE, WY) La Barge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Barge:

Power in Pink 2021 Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

In honor of Our dearest friend Jen Taylor this year's Power in Pink will be a Memorial 5k Fun Run/Walk... So Mark your calendars! We’re gearing up for the 3rd Annual Event! It is scheduled for...

Halloween Spooktacular Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Halloween Spooktacular at Big Piney, Wyoming, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:00 am

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...