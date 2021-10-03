CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Barge, WY

Live events coming up in La Barge

La Barge News Beat
La Barge News Beat
 6 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY) La Barge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Barge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ee3vt_0cFqPAZb00

Power in Pink 2021

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

In honor of Our dearest friend Jen Taylor this year's Power in Pink will be a Memorial 5k Fun Run/Walk... So Mark your calendars! We’re gearing up for the 3rd Annual Event! It is scheduled for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6Bn3_0cFqPAZb00

Halloween Spooktacular

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Halloween Spooktacular at Big Piney, Wyoming, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuNYD_0cFqPAZb00

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Barge, WY
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Big Piney, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
La Barge News Beat

La Barge News Beat

La Barge, WY
3
Followers
199
Post
385
Views
ABOUT

With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy