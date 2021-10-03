CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent, OR

What’s up Crescent: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Live events are coming to Crescent.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bSup_0cFqP5FD00

Mad Science Family Program

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Unleash your inner mad scientist while your family experiments with colorful, fun, and messy chemistry! See if you can inflate balloons using chemical reactions, discover membrane madness to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT3pV_0cFqP5FD00

The Wall That Heals – La Pine, OR

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Event Details For more information visit The Wall That Heals La Pine Committee Facebook page Host: The Wall That Heals – La Pine Dates: September 30 – October 3, 2021 Location: Frontier Days Event...

Debtor-Creditor Annual Meeting and CLE

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Debtor-Creditor Annual Meeting and CLE is a celebrated tradition that our members look forward to each year to learn from one another, socialize, and strengthen our state-wide network of...

Transplanting Forest Seedlings Workshop

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

During this hands-on workshop and field trip, you’ll learn how to identify and incorporate a variety of native forest seedlings into your landscape. Workshop will take place outdoors.

