What’s up Crescent: Local events calendar

(CRESCENT, OR) Live events are coming to Crescent.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent area:

Mad Science Family Program Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Unleash your inner mad scientist while your family experiments with colorful, fun, and messy chemistry! See if you can inflate balloons using chemical reactions, discover membrane madness to...

The Wall That Heals – La Pine, OR La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Event Details For more information visit The Wall That Heals La Pine Committee Facebook page Host: The Wall That Heals – La Pine Dates: September 30 – October 3, 2021 Location: Frontier Days Event...

Debtor-Creditor Annual Meeting and CLE Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Debtor-Creditor Annual Meeting and CLE is a celebrated tradition that our members look forward to each year to learn from one another, socialize, and strengthen our state-wide network of...

Transplanting Forest Seedlings Workshop Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

During this hands-on workshop and field trip, you’ll learn how to identify and incorporate a variety of native forest seedlings into your landscape. Workshop will take place outdoors.