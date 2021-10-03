What’s up Balmorhea: Local events calendar

(BALMORHEA, TX) Balmorhea is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Balmorhea:

Comedy Duo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Come out to a night of laughs. Raymond Orta will be coming to Pecos and along with him Mario "Superstar" Salazar. This Comic duo have been selling out shows all over the place, if you missed out...

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Children’s Storytime Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!



AJ Castillo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

AJ Castillo, Shelly Lares, and Caleb Young Band at Cyclones Ball Park at 2021-10-23

Legal Aid Clinic Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...