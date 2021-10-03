What’s up North San Juan: Local events calendar

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are lining up on the North San Juan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North San Juan:

Art Lounge (MH) Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA

Spend your lunch hour making art with us! An art project including supplies will be provided or you are welcome to bring one that you are already working on.This drop in adult art program will...

Tire Amnesty North San Juan, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10125 Flume St, North San Juan, CA

In an effort to reduce illegal dumping, Waste Management, Nevada County, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting a tire amnesty event. ???: Nevada County residents...

Storytime Tailgate Party (MH) Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA

Join Jill and Teri for a fun Storytime Tailgate Party! Grab your juice boxes and your snacks while we read stories, sing and rhyme! Participants will pull up to a designated parking area in front...

Lyrics Born Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 230 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA 95959

Lyrics Born - the "funkiest rapper alive" - carries on his tradition of weaving funk and soul into classic, boom-bap hip hop.

Tribal Paint & Sip Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 York Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Join us on a night of painting, appetizers, wine, & fun @ Mosh Posh Marketplace!