Monticello, ME

Monticello calendar: What's coming up

Monticello Updates
 6 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Live events are lining up on the Monticello calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

The County's Oktoberfest

Mars Hill, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 66 White Rd, Mars Hill, ME

Oktoberfest 2021 Celebrations in Crouseville. Find information & tickets of upcoming octoberfest events & parties happening in Crouseville.

Fall Product Bingo

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Please join us with family or other Girl Scout Sisters at Mantle Lake Park to walk the trails and look for clues. Mark-off your Bingo cards with the clues provided on the trails for this fun...

All Ages Halloween Theme Paint Along!

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

All events in Cape Porpoise, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Cape Porpoise like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Presque Isle Farmers' Market

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 19 Riverside Dr, Presque Isle, ME

Season:Summer Market Hours: Opening May 22, 2021Saturdays, 8:30am - 1pm Location:Riverside Pavilion

Easton Wesleyan Men’s Small Group

Easton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 210 Center Rd, Easton, ME

Easton Wesleyan Men’s Small Group is on Facebook. To connect with Easton Wesleyan Men’s Small Group, join Facebook today.

#Octoberfest Events#Bingo#Sun Oct 10
Monticello Updates

