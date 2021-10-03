Gary events coming soon

(GARY, WV) Gary has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Gary area:

Robert Mabe Band Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV

Banjo Beyond Bluegrass About this Event Influenced by Earl Scruggs, Bela Fleck, and all things bluegrass, Robert Mabe also plays Jazz, Irish, and Blues. Over the years Robert has performed...

ENGL 291 Guest Speaker: Felicia Mitchell Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 219 Rock St, Bluefield, WV

ENGL 291 Creative Writing Guest Speaker: Felicia Mitchell, Poet Venue and Co-sponsor: William B. Robertson Library For more information, contact Dr. Jamkhandi at 304.327.4036 or...

Lunch & Learn 'Going into Business: First Steps' Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 Bland Street Third Floor, Bluefield, WV

Join us for 'Going into Business: First Steps' with WV Small Business Development Center Certified Business Advisor Harold Patterson. Harold will cover business organization, registering your...

M**der at the Mansion Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Thompson St, Tazewell, VA

It’s a whodunnit mystery at the Litz Mansion…. Tazewell Today presents, M**der at the Mansion. A M**der mystery dinner at the historic home About this Event It’s a whodunnit mystery at the Litz...

Open Interviews (Welch, WV) Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Any coal miners looking for work near Welch, WV? GMS has immediate openings for: - Underground Equipment Operators - Underground Foreman - Underground Electricians Competitive pay, excellent...