Gary, WV

Gary events coming soon

Gary Post
Gary Post
 6 days ago

(GARY, WV) Gary has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gary area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5Vo5_0cFqNzw200

Robert Mabe Band

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV

Banjo Beyond Bluegrass About this Event Influenced by Earl Scruggs, Bela Fleck, and all things bluegrass, Robert Mabe also plays Jazz, Irish, and Blues. Over the years Robert has performed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43S3o6_0cFqNzw200

ENGL 291 Guest Speaker: Felicia Mitchell

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 219 Rock St, Bluefield, WV

ENGL 291 Creative Writing Guest Speaker: Felicia Mitchell, Poet Venue and Co-sponsor: William B. Robertson Library For more information, contact Dr. Jamkhandi at 304.327.4036 or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wr4hX_0cFqNzw200

Lunch & Learn 'Going into Business: First Steps'

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 Bland Street Third Floor, Bluefield, WV

Join us for 'Going into Business: First Steps' with WV Small Business Development Center Certified Business Advisor Harold Patterson. Harold will cover business organization, registering your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoEGC_0cFqNzw200

M**der at the Mansion

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Thompson St, Tazewell, VA

It’s a whodunnit mystery at the Litz Mansion…. Tazewell Today presents, M**der at the Mansion. A M**der mystery dinner at the historic home About this Event It’s a whodunnit mystery at the Litz...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRzil_0cFqNzw200

Open Interviews (Welch, WV)

Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Any coal miners looking for work near Welch, WV? GMS has immediate openings for: - Underground Equipment Operators - Underground Foreman - Underground Electricians Competitive pay, excellent...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Welch, WV
Bluefield, WV
Gary, WV
Bluefield, WV
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
Earl Scruggs
With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

