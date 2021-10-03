CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, MT

Stanford events coming soon

Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 6 days ago

(STANFORD, MT) Stanford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQQHH_0cFqNEtF00

Scarecrow Fall Craft Show

Stanford, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Scarecrow Craft Show will be held at the Stanford City Hall. Get your table reserved today! Contact Sue Reynolds at 406-366-6885 or or you can visit www.RussellCoun

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pByKN_0cFqNEtF00

DGS Volleyball vs. Tri-City

Moore, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 509 Highland Ave, Moore, MT

5:30 + 20 (JV/V) For additional information, updates on times and schedule, please contact your local schools.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc3wc_0cFqNEtF00

DGS JH FB vs Geraldine/Highwood

Stanford, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 104 4th Ave S, Stanford, MT

For additional information, updates on times and schedule, please contact your local schools.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD8q4_0cFqNEtF00

Pet First Aid, CPR, & Disaster Response

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 701 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

This is a great class filled with K9 Emergency Medical information and hands-on skill practice for Pet First Aid and CPR. Also hands-on skills in Trap Removal and more. Come and learn skills that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bVa0_0cFqNEtF00

Montana Athletic Grants

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moore, MT
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Stanford, MT
Local
Montana Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#The Scarecrow Craft Show#K9 Emergency Medical#Pet First Aid#Cpr#Sun Oct 10#Iacu
Stanford News Flash

Stanford News Flash

Stanford, MT
9
Followers
209
Post
225
Views
ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy