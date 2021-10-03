Stanford events coming soon
(STANFORD, MT) Stanford is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Stanford area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
The Scarecrow Craft Show will be held at the Stanford City Hall. Get your table reserved today! Contact Sue Reynolds at 406-366-6885 or or you can visit www.RussellCoun
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 509 Highland Ave, Moore, MT
5:30 + 20 (JV/V) For additional information, updates on times and schedule, please contact your local schools.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 104 4th Ave S, Stanford, MT
For additional information, updates on times and schedule, please contact your local schools.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 701 W Main St, Lewistown, MT
This is a great class filled with K9 Emergency Medical information and hands-on skill practice for Pet First Aid and CPR. Also hands-on skills in Trap Removal and more. Come and learn skills that...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.
