Live events coming up in San Simon

(SAN SIMON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Simon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Simon:

Monthly Meeting Pearce, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 929 E Treasure Cove, Pearce, AZ

Monthly Meeting at Community Church of Sunsites, 929 E Treasure Rd, Pearce, AZ 85625, Pearce, United States on Mon Oct 04 2021 at 05:30 pm

Medicine Buddha Retreat Packages Bowie, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 3209 S Old Fort Bowie Rd, Bowie, AZ

GO WITH THE FLOW - Shamatha, Vipashyana, & the Medicine Buddha - Using Emptiness Meditation to Get the Medicine Buddha to Work!

Shakespeare Ghost Town Living History Tour Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...

Cicero Prep Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Valley Union Elfrida, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 4088 W Jefferson Rd, Elfrida, AZ

The Valley Union (Elfrida, AZ) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cicero Prep Academy (Scottsdale, AZ) on Saturday, October 23 @ 2p.