Paulding calendar: What's coming up
(PAULDING, MS) Live events are coming to Paulding.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett every other Wednesday from 7-9 PM. Teams are allowed up to 6 members each. Winning team members get 50% off next visit to 320 and a special...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
A class series to share the preparation and history of some of our favorite cocktails. About this Event Have you ever been sitting at a bar, cold-drink in hand, and wanted to learn more about...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Our school calendar serves as a centralized source for all JA event information. Administration, faculty, and organizational leaders all contribute to the listing of scheduled events around...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 320 Front St, Laurel, MS
Hosted by: Lott Furniture Co. Where: Lott Furniture Co. Lott Furniture Co. hosts Wine & Design on the second Tuesday of each month. Bring your own wine. Light snacks are provided. Take a night to...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 607 W 5th St, Laurel, MS
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the
Comments / 0