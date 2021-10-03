CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danforth, ME

Live events Danforth — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danforth:

Washington Academy Boys Varsity Soccer @ Lee Academy

Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 26 Winn Rd, Lee, ME

The Lee Academy (Lee, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Washington Academy (East Machias, ME) on Friday, October 15 @ 4p.

Halloween Spooktacular

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

A downtown Halloween event for kids with fun and treats.\n

Fall Festival Family Day

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Fall Festival Family Day at 4 Randall Ct, Houlton, ME 04730-2453, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Charity ATV Ride For Veterans

Medway, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

2 1/2 to 3 hour ATV ride on 83N with a barbeque at the clubhouse to follow the ride. Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad and more. 9 am registration. 10 am depart on the ride. No cost for the ride...

Southern Aroostook Trade Show

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 94 Randall Ave, Houlton, ME

The Southern Aroostook Trade Show is a highly anticipated event held every year in the Millar Civic Center.45 Vendors setting up displays with attendance averaging 1900 people gives our business...

