Red Feather Lakes, CO

Live events on the horizon in Red Feather Lakes

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 6 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Live events are lining up on the Red Feather Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

Felting the Landscape Workshop with Fibercation

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY

Join Rachelle Barkhurst, fiber artist and alpaca farmer, for a very special class on felting the landscape! In this unique class, you will wet felt a landscape backdrop and learn how to needle...

Trial Lawyers College Trial Skills Foundation Rental

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

The below form will be used to collect information necessary to maintain your health and safety while attending a rental program at Shambhala Mountain Center. No payment information will be...

2021 Wyoming Articulation Summit

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY

View the Save the Date flyer. hr DATE: Friday, October 8, 2021 LOCATION: virtual, Zoom Webinar (link to be provided) TIME: 9am MDT ABOUT: The Wyoming Articulation Summit is an annual statewide...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...

USAA Archery Level 1 Training 2021

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO

When: October 9, 2021 @ 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Where: Ben Delatour Scout Ranch, 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545, USA Must have 6 – 16 participants Registration is $50 Another Class...

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

