Elkton events coming up

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Elkton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkton:

FC Prays — Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 878 W 6th Ave, Sutherlin, OR

FC PRAYS Starting September 26th we will be doing two weeks of focused prayer as a church. We will be sending out regular prayer prompts through the FC App notifications to encourage our community...

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 1339 Third Ct Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 21346358 in Casa de Loma starts on Sun, Oct 3, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM PDT.

HS Football @ Yoncalla Yoncalla, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 292 5th St, Yoncalla, OR

All events in Yoncalla, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Yoncalla like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Positive! Open Mic in Sutherlin Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 W Central Ave, Sutherlin, OR

Are you hungry for a culture of compassion, caring and mutual respect? Searching for something that inspires hope and nurtures your creativity? Come refresh your spirit at the Positive! Open Mic...

Away Game at Cottage Grove Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1565 S 4th St, Cottage Grove, OR

Away Game at Lincoln middle school in cottage grove game starts at 430. departure time TBD bring water bottle, mask and BLACK jersey.