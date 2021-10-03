Live events Farson — what’s coming up

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Take 10 on Tuesday Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

Tracy Byrd- Live & Unplugged Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Tickets are available here! Country star Tracy Byrd recently added a stop at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs to his current tour. He’ll perform an acoustic concert at the theater on...

Fun Fridays @ WML Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

For kids of all ages and their adults - every Friday at 11 a.m. September 10 - Mighty Builders Club Build and create using LEGOs, Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys and magnets. September 17 - Movie...

Toddlers in Tune Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 C St, Rock Springs, WY

Interactive stories, songs & yoga! For children 3 and under, and their adults.

2021 Season Banquet Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Join us for the 2021 Season Banquet. We will be recognizing drivers and their accomplishments this season. Ticket will cover meal, drinks, dessert and a chance to win some prizes.