CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farson, WY

Live events Farson — what’s coming up

Farson Bulletin
Farson Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJO9_0cFqMgRg00

Take 10 on Tuesday

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hNuL_0cFqMgRg00

Tracy Byrd- Live & Unplugged

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Tickets are available here! Country star Tracy Byrd recently added a stop at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs to his current tour. He’ll perform an acoustic concert at the theater on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi1fs_0cFqMgRg00

Fun Fridays @ WML

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

For kids of all ages and their adults - every Friday at 11 a.m. September 10 - Mighty Builders Club Build and create using LEGOs, Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys and magnets. September 17 - Movie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vf6es_0cFqMgRg00

Toddlers in Tune

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 C St, Rock Springs, WY

Interactive stories, songs & yoga! For children 3 and under, and their adults.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqRgX_0cFqMgRg00

2021 Season Banquet

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Join us for the 2021 Season Banquet. We will be recognizing drivers and their accomplishments this season. Ticket will cover meal, drinks, dessert and a chance to win some prizes.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Farson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Byrd
Farson Bulletin

Farson Bulletin

Farson, WY
5
Followers
222
Post
585
Views
ABOUT

With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy