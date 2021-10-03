CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

Miles events coming up

Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Miles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVRP1_0cFqMdnV00

Youth Group Kickoff: Oct. 6 from 6-7pm

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Youth Group Kickoff: Oct. 6 from 6-7pm at 2100 Chicago Ave, Savanna, IL 61074-1700, United States on Wed Oct 06 2021 at 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbJDY_0cFqMdnV00

Brooke Byam and The PeOple LIVE at The Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna IL

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 314 Main St, Savanna, IL

Brooke Byam and The PeOple LIVE at The Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna IL at Iron Horse Social Club, 314 Main St, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFeYW_0cFqMdnV00

Voices and Votes: A Smithsonian Exhibit 10/9/21 through 11/13/21

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 406 Main St, Savanna, IL

Oct 9 - Nov 13, 2021 Thur & Fri 4-7 Sat & Sun Noon - 4 A Museum on Main Street exhibition organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Funded by the U.S. Congress. Based...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tb4vq_0cFqMdnV00

Hap Hazard Band

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 330 Main St, Savanna, IL

Hap Hazard Band at Hawg Dogs, 330 Main St., Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoABQ_0cFqMdnV00

THE HAUNTED GARDEN

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

? The Haunted Garden!! ? (Free!!) ? ? Oct. 31st. 6pm - 8pm ?Come see Frankie & all his Ghoulish Friends, The Witches from Savainya and Rock with Bone Jet and the Skeletors!! and more!? Come if You...

Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

