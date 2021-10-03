Miles events coming up

(MILES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Miles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles:

Youth Group Kickoff: Oct. 6 from 6-7pm Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Youth Group Kickoff: Oct. 6 from 6-7pm at 2100 Chicago Ave, Savanna, IL 61074-1700

Brooke Byam and The PeOple LIVE at The Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna IL Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Address: 314 Main St, Savanna, IL

Brooke Byam and The PeOple LIVE at The Iron Horse Social Club, 314 Main St, Savanna, IL 61074, Sun Oct 03 2021 at 03:00 pm

Voices and Votes: A Smithsonian Exhibit 10/9/21 through 11/13/21 Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Address: 406 Main St, Savanna, IL

Oct 9 - Nov 13, 2021 Thur & Fri 4-7 Sat & Sun Noon - 4 A Museum on Main Street exhibition organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Funded by the U.S. Congress. Based...

Hap Hazard Band Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Address: 330 Main St, Savanna, IL

Hap Hazard Band at Hawg Dogs, 330 Main St., Savanna, IL 61074, Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 pm

THE HAUNTED GARDEN Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

? The Haunted Garden!! ? (Free!!) ? ? Oct. 31st. 6pm - 8pm ?Come see Frankie & all his Ghoulish Friends, The Witches from Savainya and Rock with Bone Jet and the Skeletors!! and more!? Come if You...