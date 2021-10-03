CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, IA

Events on the Ellsworth calendar

Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 6 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Live events are lining up on the Ellsworth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTN9J_0cFqMcum00

Bernard Paschke - Der letzte Schrei - Kabarett

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Er ist wohl der jüngste professionelle Kabarettist der BRD. Mitglied des Ensembles der Leipziger Pfeffermühle! VORPREMIERE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFfPj_0cFqMcum00

Little Wall Lake Halloween Event

Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3540 Little Wall Lake Rd, Jewell, IA

The park and lake are used for camping, hiking, water skiing, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and many more outdoor activities. WIFI is available within Little Wall Lake Park. According to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTo04_0cFqMcum00

VIP Closeup Show mit Philo Kotnik

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

VIP CLOSEUP MAGIC EVENT! Erleben Sie Zauberei mit Karten, Münzen und vielem mehr.- ganz Nah am Tisch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtYJt_0cFqMcum00

Improtheater Session

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Improtheater Session - Bühne frei für alle die Lust haben gemeinsam Szenen auf der Bühne zu improvisieren!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4Gnw_0cFqMcum00

Memorial service

Radcliffe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Isabella St, Radcliffe, IA

Find the obituary of Loretta Stanerson (1935 - 2021) from Radcliffe, IA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Jewell, IA
City
Ellsworth, IA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Obituary#Pulheim Er#Brd#Wifi#Pulheim Improtheater#Szenen Auf
Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
4
Followers
320
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy