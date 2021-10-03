CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leedey, OK

Events on the Leedey calendar

Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 6 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are coming to Leedey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leedey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKz7R_0cFqMb2300

CHILDREN: Story Time Adventure

Thomas, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 W Broadway Ave, Thomas, OK

Come down after school to join us for a story time and activity!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ddis_0cFqMb2300

73639

Custer City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 73639? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUOeP_0cFqMb2300

Officer Colt Lowry Benefit WOD

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Officer Colt Lowry Benefit WOD at 504 W 20th St, Elk City, OK 73644-6820, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hwf0_0cFqMb2300

Parkinson's Disease Support Group

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1500 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Through our extensive support group network across Oklahoma, you can educate yourself and share experiences with others. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones are encouraged to attend. Second...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqnn4_0cFqMb2300

Life Line Screening - Elk City OK

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Hwy 66, Elk City, OK

Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. AND WE ARE COMING TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD FOR ONE DAY! The screenings offer a 5 test package to thoroughly check...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

