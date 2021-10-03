Live events coming up in Elk City

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

St. Joseph Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Independence Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

The Independence (KS) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. St. Joseph Academy (Cleveland, OH) on Wednesday, October 6 @ 10:30p.

Thunder on the Plains Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

A night of Pyro Musicals Hosted by Neodesha Chamber of Commerce & SizzBoom Fireworks and powered by Kansas City Area Pyrotechnicians

Cherryvale Paint Class Cherryvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 319 E Main St, Cherryvale, KS

Hold on to your slippers! Dorothy is here for Halloween! Hard to see, but there is glitter on those slippers, and I even have glow in the dark paint to make the cat eyes glow. I think the colors...

Beer School: German Beer Styles! Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Enjoy learning about German style beers and the brewing process while tasting your way through several different styles with beer from Indy Brew Works as well as other breweries! Led by our...

Trick or Treat Around the Square Fredonia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 716 Madison St, Fredonia, KS

The perfect place to hold your next family reunion, birthday party or baby shower.