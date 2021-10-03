CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, KS

Live events coming up in Elk City

Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 6 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhykB_0cFqMa9K00

St. Joseph Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Independence

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

The Independence (KS) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. St. Joseph Academy (Cleveland, OH) on Wednesday, October 6 @ 10:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9drc_0cFqMa9K00

Thunder on the Plains

Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

A night of Pyro Musicals Hosted by Neodesha Chamber of Commerce & SizzBoom Fireworks and powered by Kansas City Area Pyrotechnicians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0EAC_0cFqMa9K00

Cherryvale Paint Class

Cherryvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 319 E Main St, Cherryvale, KS

Hold on to your slippers! Dorothy is here for Halloween! Hard to see, but there is glitter on those slippers, and I even have glow in the dark paint to make the cat eyes glow. I think the colors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E59ae_0cFqMa9K00

Beer School: German Beer Styles!

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Enjoy learning about German style beers and the brewing process while tasting your way through several different styles with beer from Indy Brew Works as well as other breweries! Led by our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y8Bp_0cFqMa9K00

Trick or Treat Around the Square

Fredonia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 716 Madison St, Fredonia, KS

The perfect place to hold your next family reunion, birthday party or baby shower.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Elk City, KS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Home, KS
City
Fredonia, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
15
Followers
269
Post
830
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy