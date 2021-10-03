Coming soon: Riggins events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riggins, ID

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 6 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Riggins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riggins area:

McCall+ Pride Wine Tasting Fall Fundraiser

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Join us for an evening of wine to help raise funds for the creation of an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit in McCall and the surrounding area! About this Event Join us in tasting 4 wines to help support the...

Fall Release Tasting

Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1410 Mill Road, McCall, ID 83638

Join us to taste our current releases and our new 2017 Whitewater.

Fall Work Weekend

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1075 Plymouth Rd, McCall, ID

Fall Work Weekend at Pilgrim Cove Camp, 1075 Plymouth Rd, McCall, ID 83638, Mccall, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 11:00 am

Second Sunday Sounds at Six Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 N, 901 1st St, McCall, ID

Hello music lovers! The McCall Music Society is pleased to announce the return of Second Sunday Sounds at Six- McCall’s free concert music series! Please join us on the second sunday of the month...

Angel Wyse

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 114 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Every First Thursday 6:30 – 8:30 pm Wise answers to the whys of life. Jacquie works with the heart to discern your intuitive answers. Understanding there’s always something positive from all...

