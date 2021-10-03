Bliss calendar: Events coming up

(BLISS, ID) Live events are coming to Bliss.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

Ladies Night!! Buhl, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for a great night just for you and the gals! We have become Buhl's only vendor for Concrete Minerals Make up and they will be here … More

Jerome Job Fair Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2032 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID

1A 2A 3A District XC Meet Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1951 US-26, Gooding, ID

Get your free-forever account! Offering team management tools for coaches, meet registration for all, training tools for athletes, stats for parents & fans, and much more.

Elmore County Mobile Pantry – Glenn’s Ferry Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This mobile pantry takes place on the 4th Tuesdays of each month from 10 AM - 12 PM



Capstone Missions Trip to Nuestra Familia — Capstone Missions Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID

We hope to be able to travel from Twin Falls to Tijuana and continue our mission work there! See our links to sign up for the trip if you are interested!