CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Bliss calendar: Events coming up

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BLISS, ID) Live events are coming to Bliss.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfQeU_0cFqMXS100

Ladies Night!!

Buhl, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for a great night just for you and the gals! We have become Buhl's only vendor for Concrete Minerals Make up and they will be here … More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLwzk_0cFqMXS100

Jerome Job Fair

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2032 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID

Business Directory News Releases Events Calendar Hot Deals Job Portal Contact Us Information Request Weather Join The Chamber

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBbl9_0cFqMXS100

1A 2A 3A District XC Meet

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1951 US-26, Gooding, ID

Get your free-forever account! Offering team management tools for coaches, meet registration for all, training tools for athletes, stats for parents & fans, and much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwzCv_0cFqMXS100

Elmore County Mobile Pantry – Glenn’s Ferry

Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This mobile pantry takes place on the 4th Tuesdays of each month from 10 AM - 12 PM\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOVMX_0cFqMXS100

Capstone Missions Trip to Nuestra Familia — Capstone Missions

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID

We hope to be able to travel from Twin Falls to Tijuana and continue our mission work there! See our links to sign up for the trip if you are interested!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhl, ID
City
Bliss, ID
City
Jerome, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Concrete Minerals Make
Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
9
Followers
287
Post
770
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy