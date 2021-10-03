Terry events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TERRY, MT) Terry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terry:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Highland Park Rd, Glendive, MT

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

FREE Narcan Certification

Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 Main Street, Miles City, MT 59301

Free certification to administer and carry Naloxone, the medication to reverse opioid overdoses.

Nampa Farmers Market

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 10 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM, rain or shine. Location: Longbranch Parking Lot at Front and 13th Adjace

Rustic Christmas/winter craft

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Cost: $45 In this class we will be creating a Christmas/wintery scene on precut cedar boards. Each set includes a chapel, 2 trees, and 2 houses. Space is limited so payment in advance is required...

QuickBooks Class- Intro Class

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Main Building, 300 College Dr, Glendive, MT

Register at: https://mtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/5146 QuickBooks Class - Intro to Desktop QuickBooks presented by Wendy Weissman, Certified Advanced QuickBooks Pro Advisor. The class will...

