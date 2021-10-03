CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler, CO

Live events coming up in Flagler

Flagler Post
Flagler Post
 6 days ago

(FLAGLER, CO) Flagler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flagler:



Emergency preparedness

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 330 N Ave, Limon, CO

Doug Freeman has been teaching classes on emergency medicine as an EMT/paramedic. This class is designed to teach common sense emergency preparedness to someone who may find themselves in an...



Limon Annie's Project

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 477 D Ave, Limon, CO

Annie's Project is a six-week discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in the Ag Business Field. About this event Morgan Community College and CSU Extension present...



Joes Grassroots Community Center Public Open House

Joes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6671 US-36, Joes, CO

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...



Trick or Treat St

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 874 F Ave, Limon, CO

Trick or Treat Street will be October 28th from 10am to Noon at the Limon Public School foyer in front of the gym. School will provide tables and chairs for businesses to come set up to hand candy...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
