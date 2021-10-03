Fruitland events coming up

(FRUITLAND, IA) Live events are coming to Fruitland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:

Beginning Genealogy – A workshop sponsored by the Muscatine County Genealogical Society Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, IA

Muscatine County Genealogical Society (MCGS) is offering a six-week beginner’s genealogy workshop. Each class is one hour. Class leaders are Mike Wedell and Anne Thomas, experienced genealogists...

FLC Annual Trivia Night! Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3127 Lucas St, Muscatine, IA

FLC Trivia Night is back at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Doors open at 5:30, trivia kicks off at 6pm. $10 per person/ Tables 6-8 players Contact Melanie Strong to reserve a table at...

Reaching Out: Suicide Awareness Event w/ Tribute to FALL OUT BOY & PARAMORE Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA

Missipi Brew is hosting the first EVER Reaching Out Suicide Awareness Event featuring Fall Out Boy/Paramore Tribute, FUELED BY EMO We will be hosting a raffle with amazing prizes! A percentage of...

Chipping In Fore Children Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1820 IA-38, Muscatine, IA

Chipping In "FORE" Children at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, 1820 Highway 38N, Muscatine, IA 52761, Muscatine, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am

American Legion Auxiliary Hot Beef Supper, Bake Sale and Silent Auction Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 110 S Houser St, Muscatine, IA

American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a supper to raise funds for Retrieving Freedom who is a organization that provides Service Dogs to Veterans.