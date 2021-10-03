Events on the Clay Center calendar

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clay Center area:

Tales on the Trail Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Rd, Hastings, NE

A non-spooky family event with stories, snacks, art, and adventure! Come in costume and enjoy stories and activities along the woodland trail and around the site. Best for kids ages 3-12 with...

Harvestfest Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Rd, Hastings, NE

Join us for the 14th annual Harvestfest - a FREE celebration of community on the farm! Admission and activities are FREE! Vendors will offer food and art for sale. Bring your family and friends...

Tower Building Competition Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Learn about structure building and compete to build the tallest playing card tower! Tallest tower wins a prize! Sign up here: https:// wbr span hastingslibrary. wbr span librarymarket.c wbr span...

Large Format Film Premiere Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Become a PREMIERE-LEVEL MEMBER and join us for these special events!



Cottonwood Market Days Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

The Festival is a two day, outdoor, fun, family festival with an emphasis in art. This eagerly anticipated event attracts nearly 20,000 visitors and is bursting with activity. Fine arts include...