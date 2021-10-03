CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, NE

Events on the Clay Center calendar

Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 6 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clay Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0rFs_0cFqMTv700

Tales on the Trail

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Rd, Hastings, NE

A non-spooky family event with stories, snacks, art, and adventure! Come in costume and enjoy stories and activities along the woodland trail and around the site. Best for kids ages 3-12 with...

Learn More

Harvestfest

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Rd, Hastings, NE

Join us for the 14th annual Harvestfest - a FREE celebration of community on the farm! Admission and activities are FREE! Vendors will offer food and art for sale. Bring your family and friends...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRIGG_0cFqMTv700

Tower Building Competition

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Learn about structure building and compete to build the tallest playing card tower! Tallest tower wins a prize! Sign up here: https:// wbr span hastingslibrary. wbr span librarymarket.c wbr span...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckfWH_0cFqMTv700

Large Format Film Premiere

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Become a PREMIERE-LEVEL MEMBER and join us for these special events!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCLMe_0cFqMTv700

Cottonwood Market Days

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

The Festival is a two day, outdoor, fun, family festival with an emphasis in art. This eagerly anticipated event attracts nearly 20,000 visitors and is bursting with activity. Fine arts include...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Clay Center, NE
Clay Center, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Sun Oct 10#Ne Join#Wbr Span
Clay Center Post

Clay Center Post

Clay Center, NE
10
Followers
254
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy