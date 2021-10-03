Live events on the horizon in Culbertson

(CULBERTSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culbertson:

Sports & Rec Committee Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Sports and Recreation committee works to bring tournaments to Sidney and raises funds to support tournament bids

An Evening with El Wencho Fairview, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 416 Ellery Ave, Fairview, MT

El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies and driving rhythms. Their authentic music is an eclectic fusion of genres...

HS Volleyball PINK NIGHT Fairview, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 713 Western Ave, Fairview, MT

Lady Warriors want to pay tribute to the bravest WARRIORS of all. Please join them by wearing pink! Hurleys Oilfield will be donating $5 per person in pink to the Cancer Care Center in Sidney.

Heggerty Bridge the Gap: A Systemic Phonemic Awareness Intervention for 2nd Grade and Above Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1499 N Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Phonemic awareness, especially when working with older learners, is something that is not often part of classroom instruction or intervention. Yet, it is often the missing piece for students who...

Holiday Digital Campaign: Beginner to Pro - Sidney Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1499 N Central Ave, Sidney, MT

The holidays are upon us, have you thought about your digital marketing strategy? Have you seen the Shop Small campaign and thought how can I put this to work for my business. Let us help you...