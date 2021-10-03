CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding, NE

Live events coming up in Spalding

Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SPALDING, NE) Live events are lining up on the Spalding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spalding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4lMG_0cFqMR9f00

Totally 80's! Totally Murder! A Rockin' Radical Night of Mystery

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be...



CYN 2021 Summit

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Connect with CYN members from communities of all sizes to discover, investigate, and celebrate ourselves, our organizations, our communities, and our state, and learn how ambitious young...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTLM3_0cFqMR9f00

CREMA LATINA ISLAND FESTIVAL 2021

Belgrade, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Weidweg 21, 68623 Lampertheim

Macht euch bereit auf etwas noch krasseres, größeres, unvergessliches - am Samstag den 02.07.2022 öffnen wir euch die Tore zu etwas neuem !


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PiAf_0cFqMR9f00

Neligh Farmers Market

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBObS_0cFqMR9f00

Halloween Party

Spalding, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50687 819th Road, Spalding, NE

Halloween Party at the Barn. The event is $5 per person 3 years old and younger free. Costumes welcome. There will be the petting zoo, activities, and Treat Bags.



Spalding, NE
ABOUT

With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

