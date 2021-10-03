CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escalante, UT

Live events on the horizon in Escalante

 6 days ago

(ESCALANTE, UT) Escalante is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escalante area:

Arts and the Park “Light on the Reef” Plein Air at Capitol Reef

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 70 S 200 W St, Torrey, UT

Roland Lee is the guest artist for Arts and the Park “Light on the Reef” October 13 through October 16, 2021. This outdoor painting event includes a competition and art sale on the final day at...

Viewing

Bicknell, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Bicknell, Utah – John Sheldon Ellett, age 26, passed away September 15, 2021 at his home in Bicknell. He was born March 11, 1995 in Sandy, Utah a son of Greg Sheldon and Kellie Marie Carnahan...

COURSE / ACA Technical Level 1

Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Escalante, UT

This two day course will be held at the ACA Headquarters in Escalante Utah. Here, we are fortunate to select from dozens of technically rated slot canyons, from which we provide our “in canyon”...

Canyon Leadership Workshop

Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Escalante, UT

Canyon Leadership Workshop Save the dates for this special 2 day leadership training opportunity led by long time canyoneering guide and ACA President Rick Green. Details coming soon! $443.62...

bicknell, utah

Bicknell, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in bicknell_utah? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

