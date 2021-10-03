CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, ID

Cambridge calendar: Events coming up

Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

Trunk or Treat McCall

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: McCall, ID

McCall's annual Trunk or Treat will take place at Alpine Village. Join community members & local businesses as they hand out goodies. Want to partake in the fun, decorate a car, donate candy...

Sasquatch Shuffle

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1920 Davis Ave, McCall, ID

The 2021 Sasquatch Shuffle is a go! We want to make sure you can have a safe and enjoyable loopy day, which means we'll have COVID protocols in place to help keep our runners and our respective...

Columbus Day closures

Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203, 1/2 Galena St, Council, ID

Some UI Extension locations will be closed in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, including:

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Youth & Family Series, join Facebook today.

Witches on the Water

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join McCall Parks and Recreation and the McCall Outdoor Swim Society on Saturday , October 30th at 2:00pm at Legacy Park Witches of all ages who can paddle their own non-motorized watercraft from...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

