Pomerene calendar: Coming events

(POMERENE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Pomerene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pomerene:

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Randy Barney Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Randy Barney, hosted by Benson High School in Benson AZ. Starting Sunday, October 17th.

Benson Invitational Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Benson Invitational, hosted by Benson High School in Benson AZ. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Nightlife at the Crystal Palace! Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 420 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

It's been a LONG time-- but the boys from NIGHTLIFE are back at the world-famous Crystal Palace Saloon, and ready to bring back the BEST in classic rock and country, cumbia, and the hits you know...

Region One Rally Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 251 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ

Rally includes: Three (3) nights 50 amp FHU, Three (3) dinners and Three (3) breakfasts, guided tour of Kartchner Caverns, a free day to explore surrounding sites such as the old western town of...