CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene calendar: Coming events

Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 6 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Pomerene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pomerene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvQUZ_0cFqMNrz00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p270O_0cFqMNrz00

Randy Barney

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Randy Barney, hosted by Benson High School in Benson AZ. Starting Sunday, October 17th.

Learn More

Benson Invitational

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Benson Invitational, hosted by Benson High School in Benson AZ. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVErl_0cFqMNrz00

Nightlife at the Crystal Palace!

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 420 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

It's been a LONG time-- but the boys from NIGHTLIFE are back at the world-famous Crystal Palace Saloon, and ready to bring back the BEST in classic rock and country, cumbia, and the hits you know...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O90en_0cFqMNrz00

Region One Rally

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 251 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ

Rally includes: Three (3) nights 50 amp FHU, Three (3) dinners and Three (3) breakfasts, guided tour of Kartchner Caverns, a free day to explore surrounding sites such as the old western town of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benson, AZ
Government
City
Pomerene, AZ
City
Benson, AZ
City
Page, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Turn Tombstone#Milesplits#Benson High School#Sun Oct 10#Nightlife#Az Rally#Kartchner Caverns
Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
16
Followers
325
Post
923
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy