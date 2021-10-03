Cameron events coming up

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

Granger 5K Annual Walk/Run Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2611 MacArthur Dr, Orange, TX

The Granger 5K is a Running race in Orange, Texas consisting of a 5K. Take a walk or run through downtown Orange with us and help support the United Way of Orange County. This evevt will have...

Asleep at the Wheel Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Still “Comin’ Right At Ya!” – Celebrating 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel With 10 Grammy® Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Association, 31 albums & over 20 singles on the...

PWP and Care Partners Support Group Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4300 Meeks Dr, Orange, TX

1st Wednesday at 10:00 AM Contact:Ella Guillory 409-886-4877Wanda Simar 409-779-2558

Adult Workshop Series: Let’s Talk Terrariums! Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2111 W Park Ave, Orange, TX

*This workshop is currently full. Please contact Jamie Massa at jmassa@shangrilagardens.org to be placed on our waitlist. Join us for a hands-on experience to discover all about a famous miniature...

Halloween w/ Spellbound at Brick & Barley Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2614 Lutcher Dr, Orange, TX

Brick & Barley is throwing the biggest Halloween party in Orange featuring live party jams from Spellbound on Saturday, October 30th. Get in the spirit and come in costume🔥🎃🎸👻🍻🎵🔥💀