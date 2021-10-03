Coming soon: Dodd City events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City Times
(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Dodd City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodd City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IC4S_0cFqML6X00

Trick Or Treat

Honey Grove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 19300 US-82, Honey Grove, TX

Welcone Facebook world, we are preparing for our second annual Halloween Trick or treat. Saturday October 30th, starting at 6:00 PM, Ending at 8:30 PM. Last Year we had approximately 300 People...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4DXl_0cFqML6X00

The Jason Talley Band Southern Fried Country takes Bonham

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

The Jason Tally Band Jason Tally is a native of Texoma land born in Denison, TX, and raised in Cartwright, OK, who has been playing music professionally for decades as a lead guitarist and singer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HyRG_0cFqML6X00

Haunted FairyTrails

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

Come take a walk through our Haunted FairyTrails at the CAC Garden and meet your favorite storybook villains! "Maleficent", "Cruella", "Regina the Evil Stepmother" and many more will be available...

COSTUME PARTY CONCERT

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

Powder Creek Pavilion in the Heart of Bonham, TX Proudly Host Rock4James "Charity Costume Party Concert" to benefit The South Central TX Transplant Fund at Help Hope Live. Help Hope Live are a 36...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20o8zT_0cFqML6X00

Murder at Four Winds (a gourmet mystery dinner)

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Tune up your sleuthing skills and join us for a night of murder, mystery and intrigue. Slip into character as you begin the evening with hors d’oeuvres. Collect clues as the evening progresses and...

