Prospect, OR

Live events Prospect — what’s coming up

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 6 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Prospect calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prospect area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L04OQ_0cFqMKDo00

Harry & David Hosted Dinner at Dogs for Better Lives in Central Point, Or.

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, OR 97502

This venue is nestled between the Table Rock Mountains and supplies the United States with professionally trained service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atDz1_0cFqMKDo00

Amy and the Ghosts- Tales of the Dark

Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Amy and the Ghosts - Tales of the Dark, written by SOHS members Steve Corelis and Larry Mullaly and presented in collaboration with the Crater Renaissance Academy Drama program, evokes the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY8U0_0cFqMKDo00

Food & Friends

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWM6G_0cFqMKDo00

Youth Ballroom Competition

Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 6088 Crater Lake Ave, Central Point, OR

2:00 Come cheer on local youth as they compete for cash prizes and scholarships. This is the compulsory round where dancers show off their Tango and Cha Cha steps. Participants ages 8-25 of all...

Music

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

« All Events Music October 11 @ 10:30 am -

#Live Events#Scholarships#Sohs#Food Friends
