Live events Prospect — what’s coming up

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Prospect calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prospect area:

Harry & David Hosted Dinner at Dogs for Better Lives in Central Point, Or. Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, OR 97502

This venue is nestled between the Table Rock Mountains and supplies the United States with professionally trained service animals.

Amy and the Ghosts- Tales of the Dark Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Amy and the Ghosts - Tales of the Dark, written by SOHS members Steve Corelis and Larry Mullaly and presented in collaboration with the Crater Renaissance Academy Drama program, evokes the...

Food & Friends Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

Youth Ballroom Competition Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 6088 Crater Lake Ave, Central Point, OR

2:00 Come cheer on local youth as they compete for cash prizes and scholarships. This is the compulsory round where dancers show off their Tango and Cha Cha steps. Participants ages 8-25 of all...

Music Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

