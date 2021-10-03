Coming soon: Lingle events

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

Kaleidoscope Scarves on a Rigid Heddle Loom Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100662 Co Rd 16, Mitchell, NE

Learn how to weave on a simple, portable loom! This project is perfect for beginners who want to make their first piece of weaving – it’s also a wonderful creative opportunity for weavers with...

JV Football vs. Pine Bluffs Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Torrington, WY

Come join us as we play our final game of the season! https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/football

Hemlock in Scottsbluff, NE Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Hemlock, The Vellichors, Avid Dischord 21 and over. $10 at the door.

Cowboy Days Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Come ride horses with us!! If you wear your cowboy attire, you go home with a FREE pumpkin! We will have food vendors on sit!

Torrington Farmers' Market Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 301-399 W 22nd Ave, Torrington, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PM Location:City Park,West 22nd Avenue and West C Street