CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lingle, WY

Coming soon: Lingle events

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 6 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePfAd_0cFqMJL500

Kaleidoscope Scarves on a Rigid Heddle Loom

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100662 Co Rd 16, Mitchell, NE

Learn how to weave on a simple, portable loom! This project is perfect for beginners who want to make their first piece of weaving – it’s also a wonderful creative opportunity for weavers with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vejX1_0cFqMJL500

JV Football vs. Pine Bluffs

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Torrington, WY

Come join us as we play our final game of the season! https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/football

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRbyT_0cFqMJL500

Hemlock in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Hemlock, The Vellichors, Avid Dischord 21 and over. $10 at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8cd7_0cFqMJL500

Cowboy Days

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 230710 Highland Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Come ride horses with us!! If you wear your cowboy attire, you go home with a FREE pumpkin! We will have food vendors on sit!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0Art_0cFqMJL500

Torrington Farmers' Market

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 301-399 W 22nd Ave, Torrington, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PM Location:City Park,West 22nd Avenue and West C Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Torrington, WY
Government
City
Lingle, WY
City
Torrington, WY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Ne Hemlock#Ne Come
Lingle Journal

Lingle Journal

Lingle, WY
7
Followers
248
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy