Halfway events coming up

(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Halfway:

Kaleidoscope Your Name (or favorite phrase!) Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Ginger Rembold Date: Thursday, Oct. 21st Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Ages: All Ages (children under 12 with paid adult) Course Description: Learn an easy process to turn a name (Child...

4H/FFA Awards Banquet Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Brown Bag: Tanzania Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Featuring Olan Fulfer, who worked in Tanzania this past summer. Olan is a teacher & coach at the Joseph Charter School. Join the zoom link below!



Columbus Day closures Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203, 1/2 Galena St, Council, ID

Some UI Extension locations will be closed in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, including:

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.