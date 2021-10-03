CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfway, OR

Halfway events coming up

Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 6 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Halfway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkSv9_0cFqMISM00

Kaleidoscope Your Name (or favorite phrase!)

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Ginger Rembold Date: Thursday, Oct. 21st Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Ages: All Ages (children under 12 with paid adult) Course Description: Learn an easy process to turn a name (Child...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAGYp_0cFqMISM00

4H/FFA Awards Banquet

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtBi_0cFqMISM00

Brown Bag: Tanzania

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Featuring Olan Fulfer, who worked in Tanzania this past summer. Olan is a teacher & coach at the Joseph Charter School. Join the zoom link below!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqOxe_0cFqMISM00

Columbus Day closures

Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203, 1/2 Galena St, Council, ID

Some UI Extension locations will be closed in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSuso_0cFqMISM00

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

