Cawood events coming up

(CAWOOD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Cawood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cawood:

WRSP- Sponsored by Powell Valley National Bank Ewing, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8051 Wilderness Rd Trail, Ewing, VA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 WRSP- Sponsored by Powell Valley National Bank, hosted by Thomas Walker in Ewing VA. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

U (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lee Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 200 General Ln, Pennington Gap, VA

The Lee (Jonesville, VA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (Appalachia, VA) on Thursday, October 7 @ 7:15p.

Jeffrey Dallet Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA

Biography From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song...

Sheep to Shawl Fall Meeting Bledsoe, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 36 State Hwy 510, Bledsoe, KY

The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association (SEKSPA) is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who help sheep and wool farmers in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. The functions...

Blake Branscom Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

Blake Branscom at Lee Theatre on Friday, October 22, at 6 PM. Part of the Tobacco Festival weekend celebration.