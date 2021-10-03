Hartfield events calendar

(HARTFIELD, VA) Live events are lining up on the Hartfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hartfield:

Diabetes Support Group Hartfield, VA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 11487 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield, VA

The Diabetes Support Group is an "Ask-the-Educator" group for persons with diabetes, those caring for those with diabetes and friends and family of those dealing with the disease. This group...

9 1/2th Annual Shop With a Cop Benefit Golf Classic Hartfield, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 6198 Stormont Rd, Hartfield, VA

Let’s play in the best golf tournament of the year to raise money for Gloucester kids who need us!

Centennial Celebration Christchurch, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 49 Seahorse Lane, Christchurch, VA

Centennial Celebration Hosted By Christchurch School-Seahorse. Event starts at Fri Oct 01 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Christchurch., Mark your calendars now to follow your ♥ back to the...

LIVE- Good Shot Judy Dutton, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

SAVE THE DATE!! TICKETS SALES TO BE ANNOUNCED THE SWING AND THE SWAGGER… Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch Classic Vocal Jazz and recreating the classic nightclub entertainment...

Rappahannock Community College 2021-22 Scholarship Program Saluda, VA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12745 College Dr., Glenns, VA 23149

President Shannon Kennedy and the RCC Educational Foundation cordially invite you to a reception honoring our scholarship recipients.