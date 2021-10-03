CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Live events Fairchild — what’s coming up

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 6 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGuyl_0cFqMFoB00

Dirty Clubs @ Jamie's Last Resort

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: N10487 Co Rd G #7803, Osseo, WI

We will be back at Jamie's Last Resort rockin the inside of the house! We hope to see you all there! You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEXnf_0cFqMFoB00

Does “Brain Training” Really Work?

Augusta, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 113 N Stone St, Augusta, WI

“Brain Training” has become a huge industry with hundreds of thousands of individuals using various products worldwide. In this talk at Augusta Memorial Public Library, Professor C. Shawn Green...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Iwtc_0cFqMFoB00

Halloween Spooktacular!

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 627 Tioga Rd, Fairchild, WI

Halloween Spooktacular! is on Facebook. To connect with Halloween Spooktacular!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxr0b_0cFqMFoB00

Corner Bar

Merrillan, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Merrillan, WI

Corner Bar at Corner Bar Merrillan, 200 N Main St, Merrillan, WI 54754, Merrillan, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cjCE_0cFqMFoB00

Hotel Bar and Grill Humbird Paranormal Investigation

Humbird, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: N3041 King St, Humbird, WI

Cost: $50 for Investigation; $150 to $200 to reserve a room, and stay where the ghosts play. The Hotel Bar and Grill is opening the doors to a public paranormal investigation guided by the SIM...

