Philipsburg calendar: Events coming up

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Live events are coming to Philipsburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:

National Tour Montana Championship Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1318 Old Works Drive, Anaconda, MT

FCG excited to announce new course for our National Tour event in Montana at Old Works GC

46th Annual Montana Society for Respiratory Care (MSRC) Conference Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT

46th Annual MSRC Conference is organized by the Montana Society for Respiratory Care and will be held from Oct 06 - 08, 2021 in Anaconda, USA.

VB Drummond at Deer Lodge Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 709 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT

VB Drummond at Deer Lodge at Powell County High School, 709 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722, Deer Lodge, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 05:00 pm

Shiggin @ the Corner Shin Dig BBQ COMPETITION Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Main St, Deer Lodge, MT

BBQ competition: 4 types to choose from$150 per class with the exception of the Ribeye class $75. Entry fee includes the meat needed for each class entered. Meat will be provided by Riley's Meats...

Brad Upton Live Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 418 Main Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

Brad Upton performing his one man show featuring Dry Bar comedy.