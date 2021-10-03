CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg calendar: Events coming up

Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 6 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Live events are coming to Philipsburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpCRW_0cFqMEvS00

National Tour Montana Championship

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1318 Old Works Drive, Anaconda, MT

FCG excited to announce new course for our National Tour event in Montana at Old Works GC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FegkD_0cFqMEvS00

46th Annual Montana Society for Respiratory Care (MSRC) Conference

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT

46th Annual MSRC Conference is organized by the Montana Society for Respiratory Care and will be held from Oct 06 - 08, 2021 in Anaconda, USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TOTK_0cFqMEvS00

VB Drummond at Deer Lodge

Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 709 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT

VB Drummond at Deer Lodge at Powell County High School, 709 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722, Deer Lodge, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDazc_0cFqMEvS00

Shiggin @ the Corner Shin Dig BBQ COMPETITION

Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Main St, Deer Lodge, MT

BBQ competition: 4 types to choose from$150 per class with the exception of the Ribeye class $75. Entry fee includes the meat needed for each class entered. Meat will be provided by Riley's Meats...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMiEk_0cFqMEvS00

Brad Upton Live

Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 418 Main Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

Brad Upton performing his one man show featuring Dry Bar comedy.

