Cambridge, NE

Cambridge calendar: Events coming up

Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

Flying Easy Ranch Equine Series Part 2: Saddle Fitting

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: W 5th, McCook, NE

The Kiplinger Arena will be the site for a hands-on demonstration and group training session under saddle. This class will focus on saddle fitting and evaluating equine conformation. Class is...

Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt

Elwood, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Drive 25A, Elwood, NE

You won't want to miss our Halloween Haunt event at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, complete with pumpkin painting and a campsite decorating contest! All events take place at the SRA, with...

What the Junk Market

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: W 5th, McCook, NE

Artisan Vintage, Junk, Handmade Market 308-201-0581 what-the-junk@outlook.com Events by this organizer

Boo Bash

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 W E St, McCook, NE

Come in costume and enjoy a night of Halloween games, activities, crafts, and more! Boo Bash is a family fun event for kids and families of all ages. This event is FREE for all and no registration...

Ninth Annual "Dog Day"

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 South St, McCook, NE

Our Ninth Annual "Dog Day" will be Saturday, October 10th at the McCook Humane Society. We're going to the dogs again folks!!!! Your furkid will be able to get his or her nails trimmed or get that...

Cambridge, NE
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

