Events on the Laona calendar

(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laona:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI
Based on Disneyland\'s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Stars: Dwayne...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: N9881 WI-55, Pearson, WI
Longshots 5th annual Halloween bash! we welcome back the SUPER talented band DIRTY DEUCE!🎸🎤, costume contest for $$, bobbing for beers, front and back bars bars up and running. get your costumes...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 9750 US-8, Crandon, WI
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 M&O Conference Meet, hosted by Crandon in Crandon WI. Starting Thursday, October 14th.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI
The Demmer Memorial Library is hosting a Three Lakes Memories around the campfire program on October 27th, 2021. 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm the Demmer Library, the Three Lakes Historical Society and...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 6961 W School St, Three Lakes, WI
Books the Other Channel book discussion group will discuss Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd on October 26 at 6:30 PM. Meet in person at the library or join online via BlueJeans. Email...
