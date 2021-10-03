CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laona, WI

Events on the Laona calendar

Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq0I2_0cFqMCA000

Jungle Cruise

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

Based on Disneyland\'s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Stars: Dwayne...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1FpM_0cFqMCA000

LONGSHOT'S 5TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH WITH DIRTY DEUCE!

Pearson, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: N9881 WI-55, Pearson, WI

Longshots 5th annual Halloween bash! we welcome back the SUPER talented band DIRTY DEUCE!🎸🎤, costume contest for $$, bobbing for beers, front and back bars bars up and running. get your costumes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZJmb_0cFqMCA000

M&O Conference Meet

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9750 US-8, Crandon, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 M&O Conference Meet, hosted by Crandon in Crandon WI. Starting Thursday, October 14th.

Memories around the campfire

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

The Demmer Memorial Library is hosting a Three Lakes Memories around the campfire program on October 27th, 2021. 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm the Demmer Library, the Three Lakes Historical Society and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257LT1_0cFqMCA000

Books the Other Channel

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6961 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

Books the Other Channel book discussion group will discuss Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd on October 26 at 6:30 PM. Meet in person at the library or join online via BlueJeans. Email...

