Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley calendar: Coming events

Twin Valley News Alert
 6 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Twin Valley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA6rH_0cFqMAOY00

2021 Driftoberfest

Glyndon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4147 70th St S, Glyndon, MN

Grassroots drifting on your favorite track. Join us for this pumpkin-spice-infused final weekend to send off the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXYW2_0cFqMAOY00

Quilt & Craft

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 S Mill St, Fertile, MN

Quilt & Craft at Fertile Public Library, 101 Mill St. S., Fertile, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUVJk_0cFqMAOY00

Ambrosia

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

70's soft rock group Ambrosia plays Shooting Star Casino October 8! 🤩🎸 Tickets on sale August 9. Will we see you there? 🌟 Ambrosia ticket prices: Star $27 Select $20 General $14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEkcP_0cFqMAOY00

John David Berdahl Unplugged: An Eclectic Look at the Creative Process

Glyndon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This class has everything! That class, has everything! This creation process class does have everything that you could wish for in an art class all rolled into one joyful and informative, and...

Resolute Readers Book Club

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 S Mill St, Fertile, MN

Join the Fertile Public Library's Book Club to discuss Writers & Lovers by Lily King, a transfixing novel that explores the terrifying and exhilarating leap between the end of one phase of life...

Twin Valley, MN
