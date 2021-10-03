What’s up Trout Creek: Local events calendar

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Trout Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Trout Creek:

Mystery Date Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16 W Market Ave, Kellogg, ID

Check out your "Mystery Date" between now and October 8th, then join us on Monday October 25 to dish on your date! We'll have refreshments and a lot fun!

Kellogg Community Blood Drive Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 202 1/2 Mc Kinley Ave W, Kellogg, ID

We have a critical need for all O blood types. Our inventory is at the lowest it has ever been even when the pandemic was at its height. If any of your coworkers or friends know they are O blood...

Wallace Fall for History Festival Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 6th St, Wallace, ID

Wallace Fall for History Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Wallace Fall for History Festival, join Facebook today.

Montana Retreat Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 180 Mountain View Rd, Trout Creek, MT

Four day retreat in Trout Creek, Montana. Enjoy daily yoga sessions in alignment with the season and energetic changes. Meditation in nature, mindfulness, and evening restorative practices. This...

OC Halloween Party Osburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Super Halloween Party at the OC!!! get ur imaginations flowing& come in costume! there will b prizes for the best.