Franklin events coming soon

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

St. Albans Festival of Trees Gala - A Traditional Vermont Christmas Saint Albans, VT

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 North Main Street, Saint Albans City, VT 05478

Join us for a night to remember at the St. Albans Festival of Trees Gala, while we raise funds for Martha's Kitchen and the food shelf.

Intro to Sourdough Baking Fairfax, VT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 38 Meade Road, Fairfax, VT 05454

New to sourdough baking? Join us for our popular beginner class and learn all about baking your sourdough bread at home.

Paranormal Q&A with Misfit Paranormal Group Swanton, VT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 1st St, Swanton, VT

Join the Misfit Paranormal crew in an informational Q&A. Chat about their paranormal findings, the equipment they use and other paranormal topics. At the end of the Q&A 3 lucky winners will be...

Haunted Highgate and Halloween Trunk or Treat Highgate Center, Highgate, VT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 243 Gore Rd, Highgate Center, VT

The Highgate Library and Community Center and Highgate Parks and Recreation present an afternoon of FUN filled scares, costumes and CANDY! 2:30 - 4:15pm Public Skate (Costume Contest) -Join us for...

David Stromeyer: Walk the Meadows with the Artist Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

David Stromeyer discusses his newest sculptures and introduces a special project celebrating his 50 years of making art on the land. Venue: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park