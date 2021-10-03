CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VT

Franklin events coming soon

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqKIQ_0cFqM8iL00

St. Albans Festival of Trees Gala - A Traditional Vermont Christmas

Saint Albans, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 North Main Street, Saint Albans City, VT 05478

Join us for a night to remember at the St. Albans Festival of Trees Gala, while we raise funds for Martha's Kitchen and the food shelf.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnDpi_0cFqM8iL00

Intro to Sourdough Baking

Fairfax, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 38 Meade Road, Fairfax, VT 05454

New to sourdough baking? Join us for our popular beginner class and learn all about baking your sourdough bread at home.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdjFb_0cFqM8iL00

Paranormal Q&A with Misfit Paranormal Group

Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 1st St, Swanton, VT

Join the Misfit Paranormal crew in an informational Q&A. Chat about their paranormal findings, the equipment they use and other paranormal topics. At the end of the Q&A 3 lucky winners will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gouak_0cFqM8iL00

Haunted Highgate and Halloween Trunk or Treat

Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 243 Gore Rd, Highgate Center, VT

The Highgate Library and Community Center and Highgate Parks and Recreation present an afternoon of FUN filled scares, costumes and CANDY! 2:30 - 4:15pm Public Skate (Costume Contest) -Join us for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjUXm_0cFqM8iL00

David Stromeyer: Walk the Meadows with the Artist

Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

David Stromeyer discusses his newest sculptures and introduces a special project celebrating his 50 years of making art on the land. Venue: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
City
Franklin, VT
City
Swanton, VT
City
Highgate Center, VT
Franklin, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Fairfax, VT
City
Saint Albans City, VT
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Live Events#Art#Vt 05454#St Swanton#Q A#Sun Oct 10#Community Center#Candy#Boston Post Rd
Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
22
Followers
272
Post
883
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy