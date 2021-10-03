Laurel calendar: What's coming up

(LAUREL, NE) Live events are coming to Laurel.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laurel:

Theatre Show: "The Diviners" (Saturday) Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1111 Main St, Wayne, NE

Faith, expectation, and grief define The Diviners, a Depression-era saga presented by the Wayne State College Theatre Program. The Black Box Theatre is located in the Lied Performing Arts Annex of...

Wayne-Ladies Night with HWY 15 Salvage Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 117 W 2nd St, Wayne, NE

Boutique Black Label in Wayne will be hosting their first ever Ladies Night! It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1-4 PM.

+ Deadline to sign up for the class is October 1.



Ponca Craft Show Ponca, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 E 3rd St, Ponca, NE

The Ponca Craft Show is held annually on the second Saturday of November. Area crafters fill over 60 tables with a variety of crafts from wood to glass to fabric and more. Interested vendors are...

Camping at Danish Alps Hubbard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bring your horse and join us at the Danish Alps for riding and fun. Please RSVP by sending an RSVP via message to this page.

Fall Workshops Fordyce, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 88781 557th Ave, Fordyce, NE

Porch Pots - $ varies $35-$60 Scarecrows - $25 Bring your scarecrow clothes or buy some from us Hydrangea Wreath - $25 Succulent Pumpkin $10 - $25 Please push "going" if you plan on coming Drop in...