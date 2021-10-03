Presque Isle events calendar

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Presque Isle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presque Isle:

TZRZ LIVE - WANDA MCDONALD BENEFIT Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 Ford Ave, Alpena, MI

BENEFIT DINNER/CONCERT/FUNDRAISER FOR WANDA - ALL PROCEEDS TO HELP HER WITH EXPENSES FROM A RECENT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Presque Isle , Concerts in Presque...

Alpena Farmers Market Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1302 S State Ave, Alpena, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours : July 7, 2021 - October 20, 2021Wednesday, 8am - 1pmLocation:Mich-e-ke-wis Park, 1302 State Street

Kids Bubble Mini Photo Session Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for a fun and memorable photo session. Only $100. 5 fully edited Digital images and print release provided. Times available: 6pm -- Available 6:30pm -- Available 7pm -- Available 7:30pm ...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 N Bagley St, Alpena, MI

Word of Life Baptist Church is pleased to announce our second GriefShare session, open to anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one. Meeting Room:

Astronomy & Ales Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 821 W Miller St, Alpena, MI

In association with the Austin Brothers Brewery of Alpena, the Besser Museum Planetarium will be holding an observing event at the Austin Brothers Brewery. Ticket prices are $10 per person and can...