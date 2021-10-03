CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, MI

Presque Isle events calendar

Presque Isle News Beat
Presque Isle News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Presque Isle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presque Isle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwe7V_0cFqM6wt00

TZRZ LIVE - WANDA MCDONALD BENEFIT

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 Ford Ave, Alpena, MI

BENEFIT DINNER/CONCERT/FUNDRAISER FOR WANDA - ALL PROCEEDS TO HELP HER WITH EXPENSES FROM A RECENT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Presque Isle , Concerts in Presque...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiwQE_0cFqM6wt00

Alpena Farmers Market

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1302 S State Ave, Alpena, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours : July 7, 2021 - October 20, 2021Wednesday, 8am - 1pmLocation:Mich-e-ke-wis Park, 1302 State Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6uEv_0cFqM6wt00

Kids Bubble Mini Photo Session

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for a fun and memorable photo session. Only $100. 5 fully edited Digital images and print release provided. Times available: 6pm -- Available 6:30pm -- Available 7pm -- Available 7:30pm ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jjs1_0cFqM6wt00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 N Bagley St, Alpena, MI

Word of Life Baptist Church is pleased to announce our second GriefShare session, open to anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one. Meeting Room:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IWp3_0cFqM6wt00

Astronomy & Ales

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 821 W Miller St, Alpena, MI

In association with the Austin Brothers Brewery of Alpena, the Besser Museum Planetarium will be holding an observing event at the Austin Brothers Brewery. Ticket prices are $10 per person and can...

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

